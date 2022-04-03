McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,775 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after purchasing an additional 934,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.