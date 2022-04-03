McDonald Partners LLC Sells 4,192 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $454.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $404.91 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
