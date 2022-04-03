McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 848,879 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.