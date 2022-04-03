McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of MGRC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.43. 70,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,583. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

