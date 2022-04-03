MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Trading 21.1% Higher

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) traded up 21.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 3,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

