Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,749 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FCEL stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

