Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 459 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $201.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.70 and its 200 day moving average is $222.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

