Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439,790 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

