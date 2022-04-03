MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,224.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,288.30. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

