Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.32. 39,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,561. The firm has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 174.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

