Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $90.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

