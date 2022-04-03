Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,764.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 352,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,192.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

