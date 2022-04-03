Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
