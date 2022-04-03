Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 201 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $182.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.