Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 62 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $517.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

