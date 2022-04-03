Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.