Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,081,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 996,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

