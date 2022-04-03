Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.57 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.