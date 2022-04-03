Meritage Portfolio Management Has $265,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CW opened at $153.50 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.