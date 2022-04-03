Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $229,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,503,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USNA opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

