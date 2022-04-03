Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $3.61 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,126 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $114.21 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.