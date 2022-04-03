Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 69,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

