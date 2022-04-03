Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 6,001 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

