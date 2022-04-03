Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,293 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

AIMC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.