Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 159,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

