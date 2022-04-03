Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTOR. Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 706,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Meritor by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

