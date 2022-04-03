Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

Merus stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 191,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

