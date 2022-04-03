Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

MEOH traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

