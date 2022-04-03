Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 504,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 6.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

