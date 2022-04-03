MicroBitcoin (MBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $73.00

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $276,801.57 and $73.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001670 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00041738 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00276953 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

