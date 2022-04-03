Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 293 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.