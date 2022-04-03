Mizuho Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $139.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.