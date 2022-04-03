Mizuho Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $78.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

