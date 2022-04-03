Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

