Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $533.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

