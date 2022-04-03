Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 66.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

