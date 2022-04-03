Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

