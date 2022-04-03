Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Rekor Systems worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 711.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 73,773 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,552,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

REKR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.