Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 584,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after acquiring an additional 392,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.