Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,402 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 38.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

