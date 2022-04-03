Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

