Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $46.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

