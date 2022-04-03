Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,898,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 622,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,988 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

