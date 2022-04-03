Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of GLUE opened at $14.72 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,087 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 93,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

