Morgan Stanley Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $62.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. Chewy has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

