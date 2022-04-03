Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.14. The company had a trading volume of 771,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,961. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.