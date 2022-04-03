Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Motorsport Games from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorsport Games presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

