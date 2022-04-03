Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Movado Group has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $48.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $893,182 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

