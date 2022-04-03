Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.
Mporium Group Company Profile (LON:MPM)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.