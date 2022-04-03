MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MSA. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.86.

MSA traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.38. 149,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $127.20 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 374.48%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in MSA Safety by 24.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

