MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 149,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,460. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $127.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $43,175,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

